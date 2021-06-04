Make-A-Wish Foundation Makes Young Cancer Patient a PIA Pilot

In a joint partnership with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the Make-A-Wish Foundation has fulfilled the wish of Huzaifa Sikander, a 14-year-old cancer patient who wants to become a PIA pilot.

Speaking at the ceremony, the CEO of PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik, commended the Make-A-Wish Foundation for its amazing work and offered his and PIA’s undaunting support.

The Head of the foundation, Ishtiaq Baig, appreciated PIA for its collaboration to grant all the travel-related wishes of the Make-A-Wish children.

The ceremony was conducted at the PIA Head Office in Karachi, in which CEO Arshad Malik pinned the pilot’s wings on the boy’s uniform, after which he was given a little taste of the standard PIA pilot training via a flight simulator.

Alhamdulillah, Make-A-wish foundation in collaboration with PIA granting the wish of MAW child Mr. Huzaifa Sikander a 14 years child who is suffering from cancer & wished to be a PIA pilot#PIA #pakistaninternationalairlines #wishesdocometrue #HopeIsEssential #makeawishpakistan pic.twitter.com/JVISul8h3W — Make-A-Wish (@MakeAWishPK) June 2, 2021

The ceremony was also attended by General Manager, Aamir Memon, Chief Pilot, Kalim Chughtai, Capt. Mohsin, and other senior PIA officials.