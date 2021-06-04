Sindh Confirms A Different Decision on Reopening Schools and Colleges

Sindh Health Minister, Dr. Azra Pechuho, has said that schools will remain closed until the government is convinced that the coronavirus cases are going down.

While addressing a press conference in Karachi, along with the Information Minister, Nasir Shah, Dr. Azra said that the government will exercise caution until the numbers improve.

We don’t want to risk the lives of our children, their parents, and relatives. So schools will remain closed until the Sindh govt is certain that the numbers of coronavirus cases are decreasing and won’t increase.

Sindh is the only province that takes exception to the National Command and Operation Center’s (NCOC) May 19 decision which allowed schools to reopen from May 24 in districts where the positivity rate was less than five percent.

The province has also decided to go against the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference’s (IPEMC) decision of scattered reopening of schools from June 7.

During the presser, Pechuho said that the vaccination drive for teachers and staff members is in full swing while strategies are being considered to speed up the process.

“We want to ensure [for schools] that there is complete health protection and a child doesn’t get infected with the virus at school,” she added.

To a question regarding the vaccination of students going abroad, to administer Pfizer vaccines to those going abroad for studies.

“We are restricting the incoming Pfizer [doses] for students who are going abroad for studies,” the health minister said, adding that the UK authorities have only approved either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca jabs — not that other vaccines were not effective.