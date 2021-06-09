TECNO’s Camon 17 Pro to Come with a 48MP Selfie Camera and Helio G95 Gaming Processor

Mobile gaming has become significantly popular in the last few decades. Smartphones have almost entirely replaced handheld consoles for gaming but heavy gaming in phones demands a powerful processor, fast refresh and response rate, and long-lasting battery.

Even with this prevalent trend of mobile gaming, not all smartphones are equipped with the right features. TECNO is launching Camon 17 Pro with a Powerful Gaming Processor Helio G95 so you won’t need to look elsewhere for a high-tech gaming smartphone within a reasonable budget.

As Camon is TECNO’s Photography series, the new Camon 17 Pro comes with the Clearest 48MP Selfie Camera. Catering to the young generation’s high demands, the brand is bringing a pocket-friendly package phone. Apart from the high-end selfie camera, Camon 17 Pro supports a powerful gaming processor, Helio G95. This chipset supports an Octa-core CPU with HyperEngine along with a Smart load regulation engine and Web optimization engine for the best gaming experience. Now playing any game, whether it’s PUBG or Call of Duty, will be smooth and hassle-free.

Having limited storage is always a drawback for smartphone users, especially for gamers but you don’t need to worry about that because the Camon 17 Pro comes with massive storage of 128GB paired with 8GB RAM that is perfect for unlimited gaming apps. To go with that, the 90Hz refresh rate allows better responsiveness when gaming. Moreover, compared to one of the fastest processors, Snapdragon, the Helio G95 has superior CPU and GPU performance. All these aspects combined have the potential to make the Camon 17 Pro the best gaming device from TECNO.