Vivo Y53s 5G Launched With 90Hz Display and 5,000 mAh Battery

The Vivo Y52s from last year is getting a successor device in China dubbed the Y53s 5G. The phone gets a new Snapdragon chipset, but the same display and battery specifications as before. The main camera has received a slight upgrade as well.

Design and Display

As mentioned earlier, the display is no different from before. It is the same 6.58-inch LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1080p screen resolution. Even the waterdrop notch selfie camera and the thick bottom bezel are still there.

However, the main camera design has been changed to a vertical dual-lens setup just above an LED flash. The fingerprint sensor is still on the power button on the right side.

Internals and Storage

The Dimensity 720 5G chipset from last year has been swapped out for a Snapdragon 480 5G SoC. This comes with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of built-in UFS 2.1 storage. There is no SD card slot for storage expansion, however.

The phone will boot Origin OS in China but Funtouch OS globally on top of Android 11.

Cameras

The 48MP main camera has been upgraded to a 64MP sensor. It is still a dual-camera setup that comes with a macro shooter capable of focusing on objects as close as 4cm. Video recording goes up to 4K 30 FPS.

The waterdrop notch front camera is the same 8MP shooter from before.

Battery and Pricing

The massive 5,000 mAh battery cell is still there with support for 18W fast charging through the USB C port. Vivo Y53s 5G is available in China for $281.

Vivo Y53s 5G Specifications