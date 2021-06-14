AstraZeneca is Safe for All Age Groups: Chairperson Vaccines Evaluation Team

Chairperson of Vaccines Evaluation Team (VET) at the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Marco Cavaleri, has clarified that AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe for all age groups, particularly for people aged 60 or above.

The clarification comes after the Italian newspaper, La Stampa, misquoted the VET Chairperson saying countries should suspend the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine in all age groups, especially those above 60 years, as it has been linked with rare and fatal blood clotting in the brain.

ALSO READ

Pakistan Beats India in Manpower Exports

Speaking to the media, VET Chairperson said that La Stampa has misinterpreted my remarks, adding that AstraZeneca’s vaccine maintains a favorable benefit-risk profile in all ages, particularly in those above 60 years.

Unfortunately, my words have not been interpreted correctly in a recent interview with La Stampa. The benefits of AstraZeneca’s vaccine in preventing COVID-19 infection and its complications continue to outweigh any risks.

Following the latest development, La Stampa has changed the headline of its article and added clarification with VET Chairperson’s comments in the article.

ALSO READ

FBR Plans to Collect Rs. 5,829 Billion Revenue in FY 2021-22

EMA maintains that AstraZeneca’s vaccine is safe for use in all age groups above 18 years.

However, more than a dozen countries, mostly in Europe, have suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s Coronavirus vaccine as a precautionary measure after a number of recipients suffered an extremely rare and fatal brain clotting disorder known as Cerebral Venous Sinus Thrombosis (CVST).