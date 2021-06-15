NEPRA Postpones Increase in Electricity Tariff

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has postponed its decision to increase the price of electricity in terms of monthly and quarterly adjustments.

K-Electric had filed a petition to increase the price of electricity by Rs. 6.31 per unit, saying that in terms of the monthly adjustments for January-March 2021, the electricity cost will be Rs. 5.95, and that it will be Rs. 0.36 more expensive for the quarterly adjustment for January-March 2021.

NEPRA had postponed the decision in a petition filed by K-Electric seeking a hike in the electricity tariff for its consumers and decided to conduct a re-hearing in July in which a final decision will be taken.

Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H. Farooqi, said that the burden is very high and will affect the consumers. He added that they should submit applications for the adjustment of fuel in May and June. The adjustments in May and June will reduce the burden on the consumers.

K-Electric had said in its application that the price of electricity should be increased by Rs 1.97 for the January 2021 adjustment, by Rs 2.49 for the February 2021 adjustment, and by Rs 1.49 for the March 2021 adjustment. It had also requested a reduction of Rs. 0.86 in the price of electricity in the April 2021 adjustment.