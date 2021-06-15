Snapdragon 895 is Already Being Tested Half a Year Early

The Snapdragon 895 is rumored to be a successor to the current flagship chip, the Snapdragon 888. The next-in-line flagship chip has been making rounds in the rumor mill lately and now a newer report claims that the chip is already being tested.

ALSO READ

Qualcomm Announces New Hardware for IoT Devices

The news comes from popular tipster Digital Chat Station who claims that Qualcomm has already started testing the Snapdragon 895 with multiple smartphone partners. Also known by the model number SM8450, the chip is expected to be slightly faster than the Snapdragon 888, but actual results will arrive much later.

The Snapdragon 895 is rumored to feature Qualcomm’s new ArmV9 architecture along with the company’s latest and greatest 5G modem called the Snapdragon X65. This modem will be integrated into the SoC this time around, so we can expect to see more power efficiency as well.

Another report claims that this chip will be based on Samsung’s 4nm node and not on TSMC’s. This is because TSMC is already working at full capacity to deliver 4nm chips to Apple and doesn’t have room for Qualcomm. Luckily enough, Samsung has those resources available, but none of this has been confirmed so far.

The tipster has not shared a possible launch date for the Snapdragon 895, but since it usually happens by the end of the year, we can expect an official announcement in December. However, given the ongoing global chip supply shortage, delays are not to be ruled out.