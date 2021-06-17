This Year, #GetPaidtoTravel with Roomph!

How many of us have wished that traveling could someday be free? To wander the plains of Skardu, wake up to the scenic view of Attabad Lake at Hunza, get lost in the sound of waves at the beaches in Gwadar, and capture the picturesque sunsets of Gilgit.

Pakistan provides a vast portfolio of breathtaking destinations as it is home to some of the most noteworthy and gorgeous landscapes in the world.

Unfortunately, the expense of traveling coupled with lodging and accommodation, make it a dream many may never fulfill. Picking up on this insight, Roomph has devised a fabulous campaign that promises to make the idea of ‘dream travel’ of every adventure lover, a remarkable reality.

With the launch of its #GetPaidtoTravel campaign, three lucky travel lovers and adventure seekers can enjoy a whole year of free travel – and get paid for it!

What is Roomph?

Focusing solely on the budget hotel segment, Roomph is one of Pakistan’s fastest-growing online booking platforms for affordable accommodation. Known for providing only the best accommodations to its customers at the most amazing locations with great value and cleanliness, Roomph is a service you can count on.

When it comes to quality, consistency, and the most affordable prices, Roomph is the best travel partner anyone can ask for.

What is Roomph’s #GetPaidtoTravel Campaign?

Not only does Roomph’s #GetPaidtoTravel campaign focus on materializing the idea of the quintessential dream travel of every adventure lover, but it also provides the glorious opportunity to its winners to travel the country for free!

Alongside free hotel stays, air tickets, and unlimited bus and train travel, the three lucky winners will also get paid to travel the country for a whole year as part of the exciting prizes the campaign has to offer. How is that for a summer treat?

How Can You Participate?

If you are one of those travel enthusiasts who thinks his opportunity is too good to be true, try it out for yourself! Here is how you can enter the competition:

All you must do to enter the competition is post a picture of your travel adventure or dream destination on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, write a caption describing what entices you to travel to this place, and add the hashtag #GetPaidtoTravel and tag @roomph.pk. And your entry has been submitted!

Shortlisted entries will be re-posted on Roomph social platforms with three lucky winners to be announced on the 14th of August.

What is the Winning Prize?

The three lucky winners of this extraordinary campaign will enjoy the following perks for a whole year:

Free hotel stays at the best locations

PKR 1 M salary paid monthly

Unlimited bus and train passes

Free air tickets

This perfectly inaugurated campaign by Roomph is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for all travel enthusiasts who just cannot wait to kick-start their next big wild adventure. The best part about this competition is that it is as easy to enter as A, B, C. No long procedures or tedious details needed to submit your entry.

Make sure you are in on all the #GetPaidtoTravel fun by sending your entries today! Keep your eye out for your next big travel adventure with free hotel stays and literally no travel expenses with www.Roomph.pk because we can surely feel it coming!