Savyour Makes Daraz Mobile Week Sale Even Better

As customers across the country gear up to fill their carts from the year’s most exciting shopping event, Daraz Mobile Week has gotten more exciting with customers now getting the opportunity to receive a cashback of up to 15% on each order they place through Savyour.

Undoubtedly, one of the biggest shopping events of Pakistan, Daraz Mobile Week offers customers the best discounts and deals on a wide selection of electronic items including mobile phones, laptops, home appliances, televisions, and much more.

For all those who seek cost-efficient offers while at the same time don’t want to compromise on quality, this is the best opportunity to make purchases. By shopping on Daraz through Savyour’s platform, the overall experience would become even more rewarding.

What is cashback?

Cashback is an easy way for consumers to save cash. They shop as usual, and earn a certain percentage of the amount they have spent. However, cashback should not be confused with loyalty or reward points that are offered by certain platforms or bank cards. Cashback is the equivalent of real cash, which consumers can use however they like without any restrictions.

Hence, cashback creates loyalty among shoppers but is far more powerful than other loyalty points. While this is a new concept in Pakistan, it is currently one of the most popular consumer-centric marketing programs in the world – more commonly known as affiliate marketing.

What is Savyour?

Savyour is Pakistan’s first and only cashback app. It provides users with a one-stop solution by offering direct access to hundreds of brands across multiple categories, all in one place. The brand’s USP is triple-stacked savings, which gives consumers the most financial benefit than any other app in the country.

Consumers are entitled to cashback on top of any deal/sale and even bank card discount that they may be getting from a partner brand. As long as they are routing through Savyour, their cashback is guaranteed. While Savyour primarily has a presence in Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad as of now, cashback is available for users across Pakistan as long as their partner brand delivers there.

How does it work?

Once a user downloads the Savyour app and registers their account, they can start browsing based on their location. Whichever brand they select to shop from, the app will redirect to their official website/app and the cashback code will automatically get activated.

The process for receiving cashback is fairly straightforward: as soon as the partner brand marks the order closed (depending on their internal return policy cycle), the cashback is released by Savyour into the user’s wallet. They can then redeem it into their bank account or digital wallet, once the cashback is a minimum of Rs.200. The cashback amount has no expiry date.