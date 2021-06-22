NCOC Increases the Interval Between First & Second Doses of Chinese Vaccines

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has revised the interval between the initial and booster doses of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines of Sinovac and Sinopharm.

According to details, the NCOC has increased the gap between the two doses of Chinese vaccines to 6 weeks. Previously, the NCOC had fixed a gap of 3 weeks between both doses of Sinopharm and 4 weeks for Sinovac.

In this regard, SAPM on Health, Dr. Faisal Sultan, said “the NCOC has revised the guidelines for Chinese vaccines to provide some flexibility in timing which will help in some situations.”

He added the “two doses of the Coronavirus vaccine are administered typically three to four weeks apart. However, studies have shown that there is no harm in extending the gap between doses to six to seven weeks.”

However, a senior official at the Health Ministry, seeking anonymity, revealed that the shortage of Coronavirus vaccines in the country is the main reason behind NCOC’s latest decision.

Note that a number of Mass Vaccination Centers (MVCs) in different parts of the country were shut down last week due to an acute shortage of Coronavirus vaccines.