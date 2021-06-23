OPPO – The Reason You Will Remember PSL 2021 for Decades to Come

OPPO’s partnership with HBL PSL made this PSL season a treat. With a plethora of fun activities, OPPO ensured that cricket enthusiasts enjoyed the season to the fullest.

Did you participate in OPPO’s TikTok filter? We hope you were able to beat your cricket idols on TikTok with #YourBestShot. If you haven’t enjoyed PSL in Every Moment, get ready to have some fun with your buddies. You can watch your favorite, Zulqarnain Enjoy Every Moment with OPPO.

OPPO made this season interactive not only for cricket enthusiasts but also for the cricketers. With the Dual-View Video feature of F19 Pro, cricketers showed their post-winning celebrations to the audience live.

When the world was struck with COVID-19, cricket had to be paused. But with HBL PSL on the go, OPPO decided to bring PSL to cricket enthusiasts. If you haven’t already joined your friends to watch PSL matches, use the Dual View Video feature and invite your friends to watch the matches with you!

If you are quarantined in your room or stuck in another country, take out your OPPO F19 Pro and watch the matches with your loved ones. Roll your sleeves and get ready to support your favorite cricketers!

Are you one of the participants who sent their names and messages to your favorite cricketers? Keep watching PSL with OPPO and let’s see if you made the list of our lucky 100 participants whose names will be displayed on the billboard on the Finale of PSL on 24th June.

George Long, the CEO of OPPO, is thrilled to partner with HBL PSL. “OPPO is extremely happy to have partnered with HBL PSL. We hope that OPPO users enjoyed this PSL season. We tried our best to bring cricket enthusiasts closer to their favorite cricketers. The finale is near and it will be an amazing match!” he shares.

Get ready for the best HBL PSL finale ever! This year, we hope you made unlimited memories. If you didn’t, don’t worry! The finale is still left. Call your friends and watch the finale with them! Paint your cheeks green and put on your PSL caps. The finale is going to be a memorable day for all OPPO users!

