Canada Likely to Make Online Hate Speech a Crime

Canada’s Liberal Government has announced a multi-faceted approach to deal with online hate speech in the country.

Canada’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice, David Lametti, informed that Bill C-36 has been proposed in the House of Commons which will allow anyone to file a formal complaint to the Canadian Human Rights Commission and “amends the criminal code to improve prosecution and prevention of hate crimes”.

The step has been taken weeks after the killing of four members of a Muslim family who were run over by a man driving a pick-up truck, a “terrorist attack” which the police claimed was instigated by hate.

“The actions we are taking today will help protect the vulnerable, empower those who are victimized, and hold individuals to account for the hatred they spread online,” said Justice Minister David Lametti.

If the proposed amendments are implemented, a person found guilty of hate speech can be fined up to C$20,000 ($16,250).