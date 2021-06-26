Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 2’s Official Images Leaked

Samsung’s new foldables are inching closer to launch. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to feature an under-display selfie camera, but a new leak is completely contradicting that information.

The Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 2 have appeared in official-looking renders online. However, the Z Fold 3 appears to have a punch-hole selfie camera exactly like the Z Fold 2, which goes against all leaks we have seen in the past few months.

In fact, the entire device looks strikingly similar to the Z Fold 2, but with the S Pen on the side. The triple camera setup is there just like before but in a slimmer module. The side-mounted fingerprint sensor can also be seen right next to the S Pen.

The handset appears to be slimmer than its predecessor.

Another interesting detail is that the S Pen is labeled as “Fold Edition”. This means that it could be a special S Pen specifically designed for the Z Fold 3 with new features and support.

The Galaxy Z Flip 2 is also tagging along in one of the renders. This one looks a lot like an official promo image and it aligns with previous leaks on the flip phone. The external display is bigger this time around and there is a vertical dual-camera setup with bigger lenses than before.

Overall, the device also appears to be slimmer and lighter than its predecessor. There is a dual-tone design and metal sides with glass bits as well.

We are expecting to see both these foldables at Samsung’s next Unpacked event.