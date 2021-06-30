Vivo S10 Leaks with Flagship Grade Specs and Better Camera

Vivo S10 is launching soon as a direct successor to the Vivo S9 that launched in March this year. A new leak from China hints that the handset has been finalized and is ready to go public.

According to speculation, the Vivo S10 will feature the flagship-grade Dimenisty 1100 SoC that goes on par with the Snapdragon 865. This is the same chipset as its predecessor, but the camera will be upgraded to a 108MP sensor.

The phone will have support for NFC, UFS 3.1, and “Virtual RAM”. This is a technology that uses a section of the storage to emulate RAM.

Based on that tech, there will be two different variants including 8GB physical RAM and 4GB virtual RAM as well as 12GB physical RAM and 4GB virtual. It will support 44W fast charging that will charge up the phone to 40% in only 15 minutes.

As for software, you will get Android 11 with Vivo’s own UI on top.

There is no news on a launch date just yet, but since the handset has reportedly been finalized, we expect to see a teaser campaign in the upcoming weeks.