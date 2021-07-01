Punjab Assembly Can Now Order Arrest of Journalists, Bureaucrats & Lawmakers

The government of Punjab has amended a law to obtain the powers to arrest and prosecute journalists, bureaucrats, and lawmakers.

The Provincial Assembly of the Punjab Privileges (Amendment) Act, 2021 was tabled by Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) member of Provincial Assembly, Usman Mehmood, as a private member’s bill.

The bill was adopted by the provincial assembly despite being off the agenda and being sent to the relevant committee to be examined.

Under the amended law, Sergeant-at-Arms now has the power to arrest any person on the orders of the Speaker, in order to prevent them from acting in any manner in breach of privileges within the precincts of the assembly.

So the speaker of the House, can in writing direct the arrest and detention in custody of a journalist, bureaucrat, and lawmaker who is a member.

These arrests at any place within the ‘precincts of the assembly’ don’t require warrants. The new law also allows for the use of ‘reasonable force as may be necessary’ when making the arrests.

The Act further calls for the establishment of a Judicial Committee of the legislative assembly. Hence, the provincial assembly will also try offenses and award punishments. These sentences will have the same status as a sentence awarded by the Magistrate of 1st Class.

Those convicted in such trials will be permitted to appeal within 30 days, but only to the speaker of the Assembly.