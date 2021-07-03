Electricity and Gas Supply Will Improve from Monday: Energy Minister

Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has announced that electricity and gas systems have been restored and supply will improve from Monday.

Azhar addressed a press conference in which he revealed that Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) does not have a gas shortage and the insufficiency of electricity is due to the scarcity of water in the Tarbela dam. He affirmed that the production of power would improve within two days.

The minister said that even though some people had tried to politicize the issue of the electricity shortfall, the government is committed to overcoming the energy crisis.

He also claimed that the demand for power had increased after the country’s industries had been made fully operational.

He said, “When we came into power, circular debts increased Rs. 450 billion every month which is now reduced up to Rs. 177 billion”.

He added that “in the next eight years, electricity projects for generating 26,000 megawatts are going to be completed”.