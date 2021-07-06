COVAX Condemns Countries Not Accepting All Approved COVID-19 Vaccines

COVAX, a global initiative aimed at equitable access to Coronavirus vaccines led by GAVI, has demanded equal recognition of all COVID-19 vaccines.

In a joint statement with the World Health Organization (WHO), COVAX condemned the vaccine discrimination by countries that allow entry to international travelers vaccinated only with certain COVID-19 vaccines.

ALSO READ

Pakistan’s Exports Increased to Several Major Destinations in FY21: Razak

COVAX was built on the principle of equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines to protect the health of people all across the globe. That means protecting their lives and livelihoods, including their ability to travel and conduct trade.

The vaccine discrimination by some countries has created a two-tier system, further widening the global vaccine divide and exacerbating the inequities already witnessed in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

ALSO READ

Pakistani Startups Showcased by Ignite at 4YFN in Barcelona

It urged all regional, national, and local governments to recognize all the COVID-19 vaccines declared safe and effective by the WHO and permit entry of the international travelers vaccinated with them.

COVAX also lauded the countries that have allowed entry to international travelers vaccinated with any of the vaccines approved by the WHO or the 11 Stringent Regulatory Authorities (SRAs).