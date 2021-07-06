Snapdragon 895’s Production to be Split Between TSMC and Samsung

Qualcomm is already working on its next-generation smartphone chip, tentatively known as the Snapdragon 895. Built on the 4nm node, it is going to be the next flagship Android chip meant to power premium smartphones in 2022.

ALSO READ

Snapdragon 888+ is Official With 3GHz CPU and Improved AI

A new report from tipster Digital Chat Station reveals new details on the upcoming Snapdragon 895 SoC. He claims that the flagship chip will also get an upper-end model, the Snapdragon 895+, in the second half of 2022. As per tradition, it will be manufactured by the chip-making giant TSMC.

The vanilla Snapdragon 895, however, will be produced by Samsung.

It is interesting to see that Qualcomm is already making a jump in chip nodes only a year after it upgraded from 7nm to 5nm. However, this does not mean that Qualcomm will stop producing 5nm chips as we are still going to see more Snapdragon 800 and 700 series chips built on the 5nm node.

The Snapdragon 895 is going to bear the model number “SM8450”. It will feature a Kryo 760 CPU, an Adreno 730 GPU, the Spectra 680 ISP, and an integrated Snapdragon X65 5G modem with improvements.

All flagship Snapdragon chips have been historically announced during the Snapdragon Summit in December and we expect the same from the SD895 as well.