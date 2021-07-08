Class 9’s Mathematics Question Paper for Board Exams Leaked in Sindh

Following the mismanagement and chaos during the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Annual Examination in Karachi, the Class 9 Mathematics examination question paper was circulated on social media before the official commencement time on Thursday.

Despite the security assurances by the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK), the leaking of examination question papers is continuing in Sindh.

The examination was scheduled to start at 9:30 AM across the province but the question paper had been made available online 30 minutes in advance. The breach in transparency was observed after the board had claimed to enhance the security and distribution mechanisms of the question papers.

ALSO READ

Exclusive: FBR is Deducting 1-2% Tax on IT Related Exports

Reportedly, mobile phones are being used freely by the candidates and the visitors within the examination centers, and the Biology question paper was also leaked and shared on several messaging apps in Larkana.

This is the third day of leaks in the province after the Class 10’s Physics and Mathematics question papers were leaked on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

In the light of the situation, the provincial government has imposed Section 144 outside Sindh’s examination centers to prevent further leaks and violations.

ALSO READ

Govt Issues COVID-19 and Congo Virus Guidelines for Cattle Markets

Under the newly imposed restrictions, the examination centers are now ‘restricted areas’, and only those with admit cards and the duty staff may enter them. Additionally, the use of mobile phones by staff during examinations has been banned.

The provincial government has taken notice of the poor management and has summoned the Controller Examination of the BSEK. The Controller assured Adviser Nisar Khuhro of adherence to corrective measures after the mismanagement and chaos during the annual Matriculation Examinations 2021.