Google Pixel 6/6 Pro’s Full Specs Leak Out

The Google Pixel 6 lineup is expected to become official during Fall this year. Popular tipster Jon Prosser has talked about the Pixel 6 several times in the past, and now he has shared the entire spec sheet for the lineup.

According to his leak, Google is ditching the “XL” name in favor of a “Pro” model. The vanilla Pixel 6 will have a 6.4” AMOLED screen and the Pixel 6 Pro will have a slightly bigger 6.71” P-OLED panel from LG.

Both these phones will feature a custom Google chipset (codenamed Whitechapel), but the base model will be limited to 8GB RAM whereas the Pro sibling will go up to 12GB. The Pro model will also offer a 512GB storage option while the base model will come with 128GB and 256GB options.

Battery capacity will be one of the biggest upgrades of the Pixel 6 lineup. The Pixel 6 will have a 4,614 mAh power cell, while the Pro will come with a 5,000 mAh battery.

The standard Pixel 6 will only have two cameras at the back, a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultrawide. The Pixel 6 Pro will have a triple camera setup consisting of 50MP main, 48MP telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide cameras. The front camera will be a 12MP shooter on both phones.

The Pixel 6 series will be the first to feature Android 12 with 5 years of security updates promised by Google.