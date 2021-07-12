FBR to Penalize Tax Officers Who Fail to Submit Assets Declarations and Performance Evaluation Reports

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will take disciplinary action against the tax officers/officials upon failure to submit their Assets Declarations and Performance Evaluation Reports by July 31, 2021.

In this regard, the FBR Monday issued instructions to all Chief Commissioners/Directors General-IR All Chief Collectors/Directors General Customs/Collectors Customs Chief Coordinators, Computer Wing-IR/Customs.

The FBR has issued instructions to tax officers/officials to submit their Assets Declarations and Performance Evaluation Reports due for the year 2020-2021 by July 31, 2021.

According to the FBR’s instructions to the field formations on Monday, the FBR will take action under the Civil Servants (E&D) Rules, 2020, on account of this Misconduct in cases of non-compliance.

The FBR has decided to also discontinue their performance allowance in cases where the tax officials failed to submit the Assets Declarations and Performance Evaluation Reports by the given deadlines.

The FBR stated that according to Rule 12 of Government Servant (Conduct) Rules, 1964, every government servant is liable to submit his/her Annual Declaration of Assets and Liabilities ending on June 20 every year.

Also, as per S.No.2.34-A (A guideline to performance evaluation), the timelines for all employees of FBR, including its field formations, to initiate and submit their Performance Evaluation Reports are as follows: Reporting Officer by July 20, 2021, and countersigning Officer by July 31.

It has been found from the perusal of the record that some officers/officials have not complied with this mandatory responsibility on time, FBR said.

The FBR has further directed to say that all officers/officials are directed to submit their Assets Declaration ending on 30/06/2021 and Performance Evaluation Report due for the year 2020-2021 or (missing if any) by 31/07/2021, failing which their performance allowance shall be discontinued without any further notice and necessary action under the Civil Servants (E&D) Rules, 2020, shall also be initiated on account of this Misconduct, FBR added.