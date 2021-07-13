IHC Seeks Response Over Absence of Women in Council of Islamic Ideology

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has sought a response to a petition about the absence of female members of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII).

According to the details, the court has directed the Law Secretary and the CII Chairman to respond to the petition filed by Maham Ali Khan.

The petitioner’s lawyer, Zainab Janjua, told the IHC judge, Amir Farooq, in a hearing on Tuesday that the absence of women in the Council of Islamic Ideology (a constitutional body that advises the legislature about whether a certain law is in compliance with the Qur’an and Sunnah) is against the Article 228 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The CII must have eight to twenty members and is currently an all-male organization comprising twelve members, the counsel argued.

The petitioner has requested the court to direct the concerned authorities to include a woman in the council. The next court hearing will be after two weeks.