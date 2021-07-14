Telenor Pakistan Wins at the 7th International Awards on Environment, Health & Safety 2021

Telenor Pakistan has won at the prestigious 7th International Awards on Environment, Health & Safety 2021 in the “Responsible Supply Chain Sustainability” category for its efforts in cultivating a safe and environmentally sustainable supply chain.

The company was unanimously chosen as the recipient for the award by the jury, the board of The Professionals Network, and Ethical Business Update.

Telenor Pakistan says it maintains the highest standards of Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) in its day-to-day operations. The organization’s framework benchmarks international standards, global conventions, and national laws in managing HSE for its workforce and supply chain.

Under the Telenor Group framework, Telenor Pakistan’s focus areas include providing its workforce with safe, healthy, and high-performing work conditions, while minimizing hazards and risks. Ensuring responsible business conduct, the organization prevents and curtails adverse impact on the natural environment through efficient environmental management throughout its supply chain.

Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Telenor Pakistan, Kamal Ahmed, stated, “At Telenor Pakistan ensuring the health and safety of everyone is of paramount importance to us – it’s in our DNA. In fact, health and safety are so critical for us that we extend our focus on this beyond our organizational boundaries to encapsulate our partners well.”

He further said, “We are grateful to The Professionals Network and Ethical Business Update for selecting Telenor Pakistan for the Responsible Supply Chain Sustainability award. This recognition will further fortify our resolve to uphold and ensure safety and wellbeing in everything we do.”

“Our ambition of ensuring sustainable and responsible business will continue to drive us. This award is an embodiment of our commitment to sustainable development by raising worker safety standards across our organization and supply chain,” Kamal added.

Over the years Telenor Pakistan has made considerable strides in HSE compliance through rigorous commitment and enablement in terms of global standards adoption, processes, business partner development, and capacity building.