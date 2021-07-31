After Amazon, Facebook Has Launched an Online Marketplace For Pakistan: Razak Dawood

Almost a month after announcing that the e-commerce giant Amazon has added Pakistan to its official sellers’ list, Advisor to the PM on Commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood, has acknowledged another ground-breaking revelation for the country’s strengthening connection with the global market.

“I am happy to see that, after @amazon, @Facebook has recently launched a marketplace for Pakistan, it will encourage small entrepreneurs to sell online. Such opportunities during COVID-19 could be a lifeline for micro-enterprises”, remarked Dawood in a tweet.

He further acknowledged the impact of Facebook integrating its business offering with Pakistan’s emerging traffic and particularly mentioned the significant role that it could play for “women entrepreneurs who want to engage in the market by buying and selling in the community of friends, family, and networks. The first step towards eCommerce”.

With the underlined introduction of Pakistan on Facebook’s newest online retail offering, local craftsmen and traders will be exposed to international-level facilities for marketing and potentially selling their products in exchange for profits.