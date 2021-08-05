TikTok is Testing Instagram-Like Stories

Soon after Twitter gave up on its ‘Stories’ feature called “Fleets”, TikTok has confirmed that it is now working on a Stories feature of its own. The feature was first spotted by a Twitter user and it was confirmed soon afterward by TikTok itself.

A TikTok spokesperson commented on the development saying:

We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience. Currently we’re experimenting with ways to give creators additional formats to bring their creative ideas to life for the TikTok Community

Keep in mind that TikTok Stories will not replace the existing storytelling feature on the app such as Duets, Live, and Stitch.

TikTok Stories what the… 😳 pic.twitter.com/PIUpKMhj0k — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) August 4, 2021

TikTok Stories will work the same way as Instagram. They will disappear after 24 hours, you can check who watched your Stories and scroll through the comments. However, unlike Instagram, it will not be a part of the homescreen and will be accessed by swiping left on the main feed or tapping a user’s Avatar.

TikTok hasn’t said how long they are going to test it or when they plan to launch it, but it shouldn’t take too long given how it is already in testing and several people have been able to see the feature.