The Most Downloaded Battle Royale Game in the World is Now in Urdu?

Reading that title, you must be wondering if that is even possible. An international Battle Royale title – which also happens to be the most downloaded Battle Royale game in the world – has been especially localized in Urdu for Pakistanis?

Yes, you heard that right. The world’s most downloaded Battle Royale game – Free Fire – has recently received its latest update (OB29) in which the game has finally introduced proper support of the Urdu language.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

url: https://www.youtube.com/embed/-DuPkEQz6j0

src in: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/-DuPkEQz6j0?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/-DuPkEQz6j0Actual comparison

url: https://www.youtube.com/embed/-DuPkEQz6j0

src in: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/-DuPkEQz6j0?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/-DuPkEQz6j0



This will allow people from all sorts of educational and language backgrounds found in Pakistan to understand and play Free Fire, as Urdu is the most spoken and understandable language across our country.

The whole game user interface can now be switched from English labels to Urdu, including buttons and other critical information necessary to navigate around the user interface. Even if you understand English, talking, interacting, and playing games in Urdu has its own charm and vibe!

Free Fire is known for its 3 most unique aspects – Fun, Connections & Friends, and Strategy & Competition. These unique competencies of the game are the result of the collective efforts put in by Free Fire’s product development, marketing, partnerships, and eSports teams at Garena.

What sounds like mere commonalities with other games, are very much unique and appealing when you dive into the game. The game has over 35 unique characters, and each character has a special ability that can be used to give it an advantage in a certain domain. These characters and their abilities can be further assisted by pets.

Just like real-world pets, your in-game pet follows your character everywhere and amplifies one of the abilities. The pets are cute and cuddly yet can be transformed into something very cool looking. The game offers a lot of different gun and pet skins and costumes for the characters.

The game also has a range of different maps that can host up to 52 players in a single game session. And then it also has different game modes that allow for small and shorter games with more fun rules. The concepts of squads and guilds take the connection and competitive element of the game to a whole new level.

A squad is a small group of 4 people who can play as a team in a single game. Guild is a huge team, more like a huge clan, that can have up to 50 people under the same clan tag. This means, that they can put together the players from their guild to represent their clan at official and unofficial Free Fire tournaments.

And that brings us to the next stronghold of Free Fire – eSports! Free Fire has been promoting huge Free Fire eSports events for its users, both locally and internationally. One league ends and the next one starts before you could even go back to rest for a while. Free Fire eSports has grown massively in Pakistan.

Free Fire is also the first game brand to partner with the Government of Pakistan’s E-PAK initiative to promote eSports in Pakistan, and they’re doing so in style – with an official tournament in collaboration with the Government of Pakistan and Bigo Live.

There’s so much to talk about this game, and adding Urdu to the mix, would you really want to ask for anything more? It’s a complete game that has gone beyond the regular standards for the gamers of Pakistan.

On every major local and international occasions, Free Fire brings exciting events, contests, giveaways, and in-game items for its users. Their users love these bursts of excitement, in-game and out-of-game giveaways, and different mini-games and missions introduced.

Similarly, on this Independence Day – 14th August – Free Fire is bringing an exciting photo contest and some in-game missions that can help you win some very valuable in-game items.

For the Jashan-e-Azadi event, users can download Free Fire and start completing missions starting on the 9th of August (09.08) that will go on until the 14th of August (14.08). Points obtained by completing these missions can be redeemed on 14.08 for valuable in-game prizes.

You can login to Free Fire on August 14th (14.08) for a chance to win 1 of the 4 special female bundles, a duck pet skin – DJ Beanie, “Let’s go” Emote, Soundwave Thrasher, and much more! All these prizes are very valuable that you can get for free.

Oh, and if you don’t know yet, Free Fire itself is a Free-to-Play game, which means you don’t have to buy the game to play it. Simply download, make an account, log in, and start playing!

ARVE Error: src mismatch

url: https://www.youtube.com/embed/OkrJwKKg3IQ

src in: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/OkrJwKKg3IQ?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/OkrJwKKg3IQActual comparison

url: https://www.youtube.com/embed/OkrJwKKg3IQ

src in: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/OkrJwKKg3IQ?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/OkrJwKKg3IQ



Whether you play Free Fire or not, you cannot miss out on the Pakistani survival-style photo contest. This contest aims to highlight and talk on a lighter note, about some of the common struggles that young Pakistanis normally face on daily basis. They normally face these problems with their parents, teachers, or even people from the same group.

This photo contest is a way to help them express their struggles in a fun way and celebrate Independence Day acknowledging the endurance and dedication that our young generation has shown and the love they have for this country.

All you have to do for this contest is:

Take a photo of yourself indulged in one of the typical daily life struggles as a Pakistani. To assist you with ideas, you can refer to the list of desi struggles posted below.

Next, post this photo on your Facebook or Instagram profile with the post visibility set to the public along with a caption describing the struggle and hashtags #FFMySurvivalStyle #FreeFirePK.

Copy and paste the link of your post in the comments section of this post: https://tinyurl.com/PKsurvivalstylecontest

Wait for the Free Fire team to pick the top 20 contestants and publish their submissions for public voting on Free Fire’s official social channel

Top 20 submissions will be posted for the first round of voting between 12.08 (night) and 15.08. The top 5, top 2, and top 1 will be announced on 16.08.

Show Free Fire your Pakistani survival style and get a chance to win a smartphone, power banks, gaming earphones, free fire gift hampers, and valuable in-game costumes.

Download the first Battle Royale game in Urdu now! Play Free Fire this August to join interesting events, and don’t forget to log in on 14.08 (14th August) to receive free gifts!

Download Now: https://freefire.onelink.me/Io8U/5047079b

For more information and updates on the game, their events, and giveaways, follow Free Fire Pakistan’s official channels:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJulcGqWoGjBPVA8567bijQ

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freefirepkofficial/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/freefirepkofficial/