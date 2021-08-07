Electronic Voting Machine to be Presented in National Assembly This Monday

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz has presented an electronic voting machine (EVM) to the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Prime Minister appreciated and highlighted the importance of the introduction of machines for tamper-free and credible elections.

The EVMs thus will be presented in National Assembly Session on Monday, August 9 before the session begins. The Federal Minister, Senator Shibli Faraz cordially invited members to share their observations and constructive remarks on EVM.

Subsequently, after the National Assembly Session, the EVM will be presented to all four provincial assemblies and members will be requested to vote using the EVM in order to understand the process better.

As free and credible elections using technological advancements is the need of time, the Ministry of Science and Technology is playing an active role in expediting the process towards transparent elections under the leadership of the Honorable President and Prime Minister.

The EVM will be presented to Chairman Senate on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, followed by its presentation to Speaker National Assembly on Wednesday, August 11.

The Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz welcomed observations from fellow members National Assembly and emphasized that suggestions will be taken into account.

The Federal Minister Shibli Faraz said that change of political culture using modern and transparent means will help strengthen democracy and he is thankful to the President of Pakistan and the Prime Minister for their continuous support in achieving this landmark development.