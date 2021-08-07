Mony Mint is The Smallest 4G Smartphone in The World

Chinese phone maker Mony has unveiled the world’s smallest 4G smartphone that is sized smaller than a credit card. The Mony Mint only has a 3-inch screen, making it smaller than the Palm Phone, which is sized at 3.3-inches with 4G connectivity.
This small and lightweight smartphone is a great travel companion since it supports 4G networks from around the globe. You can also use WiFi to make calls over WhatsApp/Skype/Discord etc if you cant find a SIM card or if a cellular network is not available. It is a dual SIM phone too which is useful for moving between countries.
It features a minimalist design, so there is a lack of ports as it only comes with a power button, volume rockers, and a USB C port. It is powered by the 7-year-old Mediatek MT6735 chipset with up to 3GB RAM and 64GB storage which is expandable through a microSD card. It boots Android 9 out of the box and comes with several apps pre-installed.
There is a single 13MP camera on the back and a VGA selfie camera on the front. The battery capacity is 1250mAh which is good for 3 days of use on a full charge.
The Mony Mint will be available for only $150 once it goes for sale in November this year.
Specifications
- Chipset: Mediatek MT6735
- CPU: Quad-core (4×1.3 GHz Cortex-A53)
- GPU: Mali T720
- OS: Android 10, Poco Launcher 2.0
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
- Display:
- 3″ IPS LCD with 480 x 854 pixels resolution; 270 ppi,
- Memory:
- RAM: 3GB
- Internal: 32GB
- Card slot: yes
- Camera:
- Rear: 13MP
- Front: VGA (0.3MP)
- Colors: Black
- Battery: 1250 mAh
- Price: $150