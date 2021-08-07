Mony Mint is The Smallest 4G Smartphone in The World

Posted 46 mins ago by Aasil Ahmed

Chinese phone maker Mony has unveiled the world’s smallest 4G smartphone that is sized smaller than a credit card. The Mony Mint only has a 3-inch screen, making it smaller than the Palm Phone, which is sized at 3.3-inches with 4G connectivity.

This small and lightweight smartphone is a great travel companion since it supports 4G networks from around the globe. You can also use WiFi to make calls over WhatsApp/Skype/Discord etc if you cant find a SIM card or if a cellular network is not available. It is a dual SIM phone too which is useful for moving between countries.

It features a minimalist design, so there is a lack of ports as it only comes with a power button, volume rockers, and a USB C port. It is powered by the 7-year-old Mediatek MT6735 chipset with up to 3GB RAM and 64GB storage which is expandable through a microSD card. It boots Android 9 out of the box and comes with several apps pre-installed.

There is a single 13MP camera on the back and a VGA selfie camera on the front. The battery capacity is 1250mAh which is good for 3 days of use on a full charge.

The Mony Mint will be available for only $150 once it goes for sale in November this year.

Specifications

  • Chipset: Mediatek MT6735
  • CPU: Quad-core (4×1.3 GHz Cortex-A53)
  • GPU: Mali T720
  • OS: Android 10, Poco Launcher 2.0
  • Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
  • Display:
    • 3″ IPS LCD with 480 x 854 pixels resolution; 270 ppi,
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 3GB
    • Internal: 32GB
    • Card slot: yes
  • Camera:
    • Rear: 13MP
    • Front: VGA (0.3MP)
  • Colors: Black
  • Battery: 1250 mAh
  • Price: $150

Aasil Ahmed

close
>