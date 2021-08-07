Mony Mint is The Smallest 4G Smartphone in The World

Chinese phone maker Mony has unveiled the world’s smallest 4G smartphone that is sized smaller than a credit card. The Mony Mint only has a 3-inch screen, making it smaller than the Palm Phone, which is sized at 3.3-inches with 4G connectivity.

This small and lightweight smartphone is a great travel companion since it supports 4G networks from around the globe. You can also use WiFi to make calls over WhatsApp/Skype/Discord etc if you cant find a SIM card or if a cellular network is not available. It is a dual SIM phone too which is useful for moving between countries.

It features a minimalist design, so there is a lack of ports as it only comes with a power button, volume rockers, and a USB C port. It is powered by the 7-year-old Mediatek MT6735 chipset with up to 3GB RAM and 64GB storage which is expandable through a microSD card. It boots Android 9 out of the box and comes with several apps pre-installed.

There is a single 13MP camera on the back and a VGA selfie camera on the front. The battery capacity is 1250mAh which is good for 3 days of use on a full charge.

The Mony Mint will be available for only $150 once it goes for sale in November this year.

Specifications