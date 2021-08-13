Honor X20 5G Launched With 120Hz LCD Panel And 66W Fast Charging

Alongside the launch of Honor’s top-of-the-line Magic3 lineup, the former Huawei subsidiary has introduced the X20 5G device with a couple of standard mid-ranger features such as 5G capability, virtual RAM expansion, and double-sided video recording.

ALSO READ

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Teardown Shows How the Under Screen Camera Works

Design and Display

The display on the X20 5G is a 6.67-inch FHD+LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and a pill-shaped camera cutout that houses a 16MP selfie shooter.

There is a circular camera setup on the back that looks like Honor took inspiration from Xiaomi’s Poco series. Besides that, the phone sports a unique look.

Internals and Storage

The X20 5G runs the all-new MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset with 6/8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage. There is also a virtual configuration for virtual RAM expansion that overclocks the RAM by 2GB using the phone’s internal storage.

Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and 5G. On the software front, the device runs Magic UI 4.2 topped with Android 11 fresh out of the box.

Cameras

The circular camera setup on the back comes with a 64MP main sensor and 2MP macro and depth sensors. This module offers EIS and double-sided recording that allows videos to be recorded simultaneously by both the front and rear cameras.

The punch-hole cutout in the front houses a 16MP selfie shooter which is capable of recording 1080p videos at 30fps.

Battery and Pricing

Honor X20 5G packs a 4,300mAh power cell that supports 66W fast charging. The brand says that the device can charge up to 50 percent in 15 minutes.

The phone comes in three colors and retails at $295 for the 6GB/128GB variant, $340 for the 8GB/128GB, and $385 for the 8GB/256GB devices respectively.

It is available for sale at Honor’s official store online.

Honor X20 5G Specifications