Realme Announces its First Ever Laptop With 11th Gen Intel Processors and 11 Hour Battery for $600

Chinese phone maker Realme has announced its first laptop after a long streak of teasers and leaks. The Realme Book has become official across Europe, China, India, and several other markets. It should become available for sale next week.

The Realme Book is another MacBook look-alike with a premium all-metal build in Blue and Grey colors. The display is a 14-inch IPS LCD panel with 2160 x 1440 pixels resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio. It is protected by an unspecified version of Gorilla Glass and has a peak brightness of 400 nits. There is also a set of stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon.

Under the hood, you get Intel’s 11th generation Core i3 and i5 processors paired with Iris XE integrated graphics. This comes alongside 16GB LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD storage. All of this is kept cool with the help of a dual-fan cooling solution.

The laptop is packed with a 54Wh battery that is rated at up to 11-hours of endurance. It has support for 65W fast charging support through the USB C port which can charge it up to 50% in only 30 minutes. It is also compatible with Realme’s 30W Dart Charge solution, meaning you can hook it up with a Realme phone charger too.

As for software, the laptop will boot Windows 10 and will have a neat PC Connect feature to let you control Realme phones via WiFi Direct. I/O includes a USB C 3.0, a USB C Thunderbolt port, a USB A 3.0, and a headphone jack.

The Core i3 model comes with the 8GB/256GB memory trim and will cost $632, whereas the Core i5 model with 8GB/512GB configuration will sell for $807.