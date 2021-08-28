Contaminant in Moderna Vaccine Reported to be Metallic Particles

Japan suspended the use of 1.63 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday after a contaminant was found in some doses.

Takeda Pharmaceutical, which sells and distributes the vaccine in Japan, received reports of contaminants that are presumed to be metallic particles in some vials and put three batches on hold “out of an abundance of caution”. It described the “foreign objects” as particulate matter and conducted an emergency examination.

The Japanese public broadcaster NHK stated that the particle reacted to magnets, on the basis of which it is suspected to be a metal, but Moderna claims that it is a “particulate matter that did not pose a safety or efficacy issue”.

Previously, an official at the Health Ministry had said that the “foreign materials” had been found in some doses of a batch. However, the identity of the contaminant was not confirmed.

The contaminant issue will be a major setback for Japan’s vaccination drive as it is already struggling to convince its public and youngsters, in particular, to get inoculated.