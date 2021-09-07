Govt to Upgrade All Public Schools of Rawalpindi District

The Punjab government has decided to upgrade all public schools of seven tehsils of Rawalpindi district under the Insaaf Afternoon Schools project.

Instead of establishing new buildings, the provincial government will use the primary schools in rural areas of the district as middle schools, and middle schools will be converted into high schools in the afternoon shifts.

The move will not only save millions of rupees to the exchequer but will also pave the way for the return of out-of-school children to get their education.

The provincial government has sought recommendations from the heads of the schools by 15 September.

The teachers will be paid a stipend for teaching in the second shift, while local educated youth will also be hired on lump-sum salaries in areas facing a shortage of regular teachers.

While speaking to the media, MPA Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi said that the project will not only increase the literacy rate in the Rawalpindi district but will also facilitate students in receiving education close to their homes.

“The female students in rural areas will receive a special stipend while all students will get free course books,” he said.

The MPA added that needy students will also get free uniforms, copies, and school bags.