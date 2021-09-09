Kuwait Airways Resumes Direct Flights to Pakistan

Kuwait Airways has decided to resume commercial flights to 11 destinations in Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the airline said that two weekly flights to Pakistan, one each to Lahore and Islamabad, one weekly flight to Colombo, and five weekly flights to Dhaka would be starting this week. The bookings have already been started.

The Kuwaiti carrier will further operate two weekly flights to Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi, Chennai, and Trivandrum and one flight a week to Bangalore and Ahmadabad.

Last month, the country had announced to accept commercial flights from Pakistan and five other countries, including India, Egypt, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

The ban on flights was imposed by the country in May this year due to the rising numbers of coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, the airline announced on Wednesday that it would operate two flights a week to Amsterdam, with the first flight already took off yesterday.

The airline had earlier resumed flights to Munich, Germany, on 17 July, to Geneva, Switzerland, on 10 July, and London on 8 July.