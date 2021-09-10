FBR Grants Relaxation in Filing of Declarations Under Assets Declaration Ordinance 2019

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to grant one-time opportunity to the taxpayers who paid their tax under the Assets Declaration Ordinance-2019 but somehow could not file their declarations.

The Assets Declaration Ordinance, 2019 was promulgated on May 14th, 2019, for payment of tax and declaration of corresponding assets by June 30th, 2019. The due date was extended till July 3rd, 2019.

Taking cognizance of the hardship caused and to facilitate the aggrieved citizen taxpayers, FBR has decided to allow filing of declarations for all those citizen taxpayers/persons who deposited tax under the Ordinance within the due date i.e. July 3rd, 2019 but could not file their declarations due to any reason. The system has been enabled for the purpose and all taxpayers can now file their declarations between September 10th, 2021 till September 25th, 2021.

This is a special dispensation granted under Section 7 of the Federal Board of Revenue Act, 2007.