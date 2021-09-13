‘Roadshows’ to Attract Investors for Revival of Pakistan Steel Mills

Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro launched on Monday a nine-day activity of holding roadshows for the revival of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) in Islamabad. The roadshows will continue till September 21.

On the first day, the Federal Secretary and senior officers of the Ministry of Privatization, financial advisors, and investors participated in the roadshow. On the occasion, potential investors, including two international companies were briefed about the prospects of the revival of PSM.

In his remarks, Federal Minister Mr. Soomro said that investors from different countries showed keen interest in Pakistan Steels, which is a very encouraging sign. He said the Ministry, as per the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was providing maximum information to interested investors. At the activity ends, the best possible investors will be shortlisted through a transparent process, he informed.