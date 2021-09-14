Meizu 18x Could Launch Tomorrow with Snapdragon 870

The Meizu 18 series was launched in March this year with Snapdragon 888 and it went global only last month. The Chinese brand has new Meizu 18 variants in the works dubbed the 18s, 18s Pro, and the 18X. These phones were spotted on TENAA as well as China’s 3C a few weeks ago.

Advertisement

A new teaser from the company hints that the Meizu 18x is coming soon. The brand posted a teaser video on Weibo which shows a girl spray painting the letter “X” on a wall. The teaser ends with the text “see you tomorrow”, confirming September 15 as the launch date.

Check out the video below.

Meizu 18x is expected to feature the Snapdragon 870 SoC, while the 18s duo will sport the Snapdragon 888+ instead. The 18x and 18s will bring the same triple 64+16+8 MP camera setup, but the 18s Pro will get a higher-end quad-camera setup. This will include a large 50 MP main sensor with OIS paired with 32MP + 8MP + 0.3MP lenses.

It is unclear if we will get to see the 18s duo alongside the 18x tomorrow. The teaser video only hints at the Meizu 18x, so the 18s duo could be reserved for a later date.

In any case, we expect to hear more official information during Meizu’s launch event tomorrow.