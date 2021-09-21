OGRA to Align Standards and Procedures with International Best Practices: Chairman

The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) OGRA is committed to achieving brilliance by aligning its standards and procedures with the international best practices toward ‘standardization without the intent of reinventing the wheel’.

This was stated by Chairman OGRA Masroor Khan while addressing a daylong workshop titled, ‘Driving Change’ organized by OGRA at a local hotel on Tuesday to cover a very important topic of ‘Safety and Compliance of Rules and Regulations and the Role of Third-party Inspectors’.

Speakers shed light on the challenges facing the regulatory body, including monitoring and compliance of rules and regulations and carrying out inspections, reporting and the role of third-party inspectors in the implementation of OGRA rules and regulations.

The OGRA-prequalified third-party inspectors, including the Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP), were invited to present and highlight the areas of focus where ‘change’ was required for better implementation of OGRA rules and regulations. All the third-party inspectors presented their ideas and answered questions asked by the workshop participants after each presentation.

The Chairman OGRA informed the audience that arranging such an interactive session was primarily to bring a positive change in the organization and to explore opportunities through discourse as to how compliance could be improved and safety and security be ensured in the country. “Through a change and self-belief, we can make OGRA a leading regulatory body in Pakistan, driving a safety agenda,” he stated.

He underlined that the objective of the workshop was to reiterate OGRA’s vision to become a world-class regulator and implement internationally recognized top-class safety standards in its processes, facilities covering LPG, petroleum products, CNG, LNG, storage terminals, refineries, and pipelines reiterated.

At the end, around 100 participants expressed their ideas as to where they envisage OGRA in the near future, especially in the fields of oil, LPG, LNG, CNG, petrol pumps, oil terminals and refineries, pipelines, and lubricants, etc.