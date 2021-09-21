Senate Committee Orders Inquiries into Pending Cases Before the Council for Common Interest

The meeting of the sub-committee on the Senate Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination was held on Tuesday in Parliament House.

The meeting was chaired by Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed and was attended by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan. Senior officers from the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination were present.

In the meeting, the Committee deliberated over the reasons for numerous cases being pended by the Council for Common Interest (CCI). The Ministry informed the Committee that as compared to previous years, CCI has been more active. However, the Committee maintained that despite conducting regular sittings, no concrete decisions had been taken on the issues that had been submitted to the forum.

The Committee stressed the need for implementation and follow-up of the Ministry to ensure that issues of grave national interest are resolved at the earliest. It was stated that this would dispel the grievances of the provinces and ensure the growth and prosperity of Pakistan.

The Committee asserted that to dispel inertia, the role of the Ministry and its functionaries needed to be defined. The Committee opined that to ensure implementation and progress, the Ministry must fulfill its monitoring role. The tendency to scrutinize matters from a political lens must be curbed as well. Members were of the view that lack of political will was another major reason that matters froze in this forum.

In addition to this, members of the Committee also observed that lack of infrastructure was a huge impediment, and measures to address this must be pursued expeditiously. The Committee called for the Ministry to discard its apathetic attitude.

Reviewing the comprehensive list of cases that were pending at the CCI, the Committee directed the Ministry to acquire responses from the respective departments and revert to the Committee within prescribed timelines. It was recommended that the opinion of members of the CCI may be sought to determine the causes of delay in the implementation of decisions of CCI on their part.