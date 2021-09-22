Realme GT Neo 2 Launched With Snapdragon 870 and Faster Charging

Realme GT Neo 2 has already appeared multiple times in leaks, but the device has finally become official. As the name says, it is an update over the original GT Neo, but with a new chipset and better battery specifications.

Design and Display

The display is slightly bigger than before, but it has the exact same specifications. It is a 6.6” AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is a Samsung panel with 1300 nits peak brightness and an impressive 600Hz touch sampling rate.

The main camera design has been refreshed. There are now two large sensors with a gap in the middle and a smaller lens next to them. The fingerprint sensor is underneath the display.

Internals and Storage

The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 has been swapped out for a Snapdragon 870 which brings slightly better performance and battery life. This is coupled with 6/8/12 GB RAM and 128/256 GB UFS 3.1 storage.

As for software, it boots Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. It is packed with GT Mode 2.0 that boosts performance for gaming.

Realme has updated the cooling system with an innovative cooling gel, an aerospace-grade graphene sheet, and a massive vapor cooling chamber. Realme says that it will reduce temperatures by 18C and the overall performance should be 20% better.

Cameras

The camera configuration is no different. The main sensor is a 64MP unit accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro shooter. This camera can record 4K 60 FPS videos and 1080p slow-motion videos.

The punch-hole selfie camera is a 16MP shooter.

Battery and Pricing

Battery capacity has been improved to 5,000 mAh (up from 4,500 mAh) and charging is also faster at 65W (up from 50W). This should be able to top up the device in only 36 minutes.

The Realme GT Neo 2 has a starting price of $370 and will be available in Black Mint, Gradient Blue, and Plain Black color options.

