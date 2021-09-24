Sindh Approves 250 Electric Buses for the Province

The Sindh cabinet has approved the procurement of 250 electric buses for Karachi and other cities in the province.

Advertisement

This was declared by Chief Minister (CM), Syed Murad Ali Shah, as he presided over the meeting of the cabinet at the Chief Minister House yesterday.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary, Mumtaz Shah, Chairperson P&D, Shireen Narejo, all the provincial ministers, special assistants, advisors, and concerned secretaries.

d=”463703″]Haval Begins Deliveries for Jolion SUV[/relatedpost]

The project has been awarded to the National Radio Telecommunication Center that will procure the buses by December and will invest an amount of Rs. 3 billion for the development of infrastructures like depots and bus stops. It will also operate the buses.

ALSO READ SBP Restricts Bank Financing of Cars Over 1000 CC and Imported Cars

The CM termed the decision as ‘good news’ for the people of the province in general and for Karachi in particular.

The Transport Minister, Awais Qadir Shah, told the cabinet that the CM had already allocated Rs. 8 billion in 2020-2021 and Rs. 6.4 billion in 2021-2022 for the procurement of 250 diesel-hybrid electric buses. He said that this had been done under the Sindh Intra-district People’s Bus Service project.

He added that the project was for Karachi, Larkana, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, and Shaheed Benazirabad.