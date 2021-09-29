NAB Directs Pakistan Medical Commission to Provide MDCAT Contract Details

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has directed the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) to provide all the details and documents of the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) contract.

NAB has reportedly been verifying a complaint lodged against alleged corruption in awarding the MDCAT contract under the provision of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999.

A letter sent to the President of PMC Dr. Arshad Taqi reads:

It is requested to nominate a focal person well conversant with the record and provide information/record.

PMC has been instructed to submit all the contract details, including the advertisement placed for the contract, the bid documents, the details of the shortlisted firms, the evaluation of the bids, the details of the qualified firm, experience certificates, the details of the payments made, the advance payments made to the particular firm, the contract documents, and all other relevant data.

The letter also mentioned that “The requisite information/record may be provided through nominated focal person to Ms. Samina Rahman, Deputy Director Complaint Verification Cell, NAB Rawalpindi at the earliest”.

PMC has been criticized for awarding the MDCAT contract to a firm registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan after the deadline for the submission of applications for the contract.