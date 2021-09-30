FBR Extends Date for Filing Tax Returns

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has finally extended the date for filing income tax returns for tax year 2021 by 15 days i.e upto 14th October 2021.

A notification has just been issued, confirming that the deadline for filing of tax returns has been extended till 15 October owing to serious technical problems in the Bureau’s online return filing system Iris.

Earlier, the FBR had reiterated its stance that it will not extend the deadline for people seeking to file their tax returns. However, understanding the woes of the business community and unprecedented technical issues encountered by filers due to server errors, the FBR has pushed the return filing deadline by another 2 weeks.

Moreover, the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has urged the FBR to abolish the added surcharge on late filers in case of the expiry of the deadline.