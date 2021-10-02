Honor Magic X Foldable Phone Tipped to Launch in Q4 2021

Honor is expected to join the foldable phone market soon, and tipster Digital Chat Station believes that it will happen during Q4 this year. The device will be similar to the Huawei Mate X2 since its development had started before the two companies separated.

This foldable phone is internally known as the Honor Magic X and it’s unclear what its final name will be.

Last month, Honor CEO George Zhao said that the company is indeed working on a foldable phone and it is going to be one of the best in the industry. Given how Honor is no longer limited by the sanctions imposed on Huawei, that claim might actually be true.

This is because Honor is now able to use Android and source any hardware components without issues.

The tipster also mentions that this folding phone will have a similar form factor to the Huawei Mate X2, meaning that we can expect to see a Galaxy Fold-like folding device. However, the tipster adds that there will be key differences between the two devices, but he didn’t mention what it will be.

There is reportedly a clamshell folding phone in the works too, but there are few details available on that just yet.

Q4 has already started, so it will not be long before more information is revealed.