Telenor Offices Are Fully Open Now With #WeGoAgain Slogan

With all the safety protocols in check, Telenor Pakistan, the country’s second largest cellular & digital services provider, is all ready to open its doors again.

Telenor Pakistan’s CEO Irfan Wahab Khan made the announcement in a LinkedIn post. “At Telenor Pakistan, we’re all set to go again after 18 months of the global challenge we were all faced with,” he wrote.

“From ingenuity in coming up with solutions for business continuity to engaging with each other while most of us set office in homes, we made it through it all and are set to GO AGAIN!” his post read.

He added that he was proud of Telenor Pakistan’s teams’ relentless passion that made the transition to a completely virtual way of work a breeze to work around, while shuttling between office and home for work as the situation demanded.

As the coronavirus infection rates start to dip down, business as usual is on the go again. Telenor Pakistan is coming together to continue to enable over 50 million people of the Telenor family with a strong and robust connection.

Their offices will be fully functional for all the vaccinated staff, strictly abiding by all the precautionary measures, to ensure safety.