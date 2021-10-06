PUBG Mobile Shows Shoaib Akhtar Character and Voice Lines Behind the Scenes

PUBG Mobile is building hype for Pakistani players once again. The game will add Pakistani celebrity cricketer Shoaib Akhtar as a playable character soon along with his own voice pack.

We saw this before in teaser videos and leaks, but PUBG Mobile’s official Pakistani accounts have now shared official behind-the-scenes footage of Shoaib Akhtar and his PUBG Mobile voice pack.

The video shows Shoaib Akhtar in his Pakistani cricket team outfit at the PUBG Mobile game studios in Pakistan. He demonstrates his fast bowling skills on the set and is also shown recording various voice lines in the game in Urdu and Punjabi. These voice lines include callouts from the game such as Enemies Ahead !, I’ll Drive, Don’t Shoot!, and a whole bunch of others, but in Urdu and Punjabi.

You can check out the full list of Shoaib Akhtar’s Urdu and Punjabi voice lines in the video below. This video shows a short clip taken from a beta version of PUBG Mobile that leaked all of Shoaib’s voice lines before the announcement.

PUBG Mobile has not announced a release date for this update, but it should not be far anymore given all the recent teasers around it.