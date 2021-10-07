Twitter Will Soon Warn You About “Intense” Conversations

Before you come across a heated conversation on Imran Khan vs Nawaz Sharif on Twitter, the app will warn you of a potentially heated conversation. The social media giant is testing a “heads up” feature that will alert you of any potential squabble on the platform.

This feature will serve as a helpful PSA (Public Service Announcement) on Android and Twitter and has been in the works for a few weeks. The feature is now being beta tested on the Twitter smartphone app.

Along with intense conversation warnings, Twitter will also remind you that there is a person on the other side, focus on facts, and consider the value of different opinions, which may just help avoid unnecessary quarrels online.

Similar to Birdwatch, which is Twitter’s feature against misinformation and misleading news, the new Heads Up feature also aims to empower the Twitter community. This should help minimize toxic conversations on the platform by warning people about potential arguments and reminding them to be civil.

It is worth mentioning that this feature will not replace Twitter’s new Safety Mode that helps people avoid harassment.

Since the Heads Up feature is already in testing, we can expect it to roll out publicly over the upcoming weeks. We will update this space as soon as there is more information.