IDP Education Expo and How IDP is Transforming Landscape of International Education in Pakistan

IDP Education is a global leader in international education. It’s a proud co-owner of IELTS with a history of more than 50 years and has offices in over 40 countries globally. IDP has placed more than 500,000 students globally.

Advertisement

Talking at the occasion of the prestigious AIEC conference on the landscape of International Education in Pakistan, Mr. Humayun Bin Akram, Country Director Pakistan, said, “I firmly believe Pakistani students have huge potential to leverage international education and to fulfill their aspirations to study abroad.”

“IDP is here in Pakistan with the most ethical, qualified teams of counselors along with IELTS test centers in our offices in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, along with virtual offices where students can get connected with us from the comfort of their homes. I am also inspired to see our students developing interest in emerging courses like big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and STEM,” he added.

Mr. Akram further added, “Supported by 800+ international educational institutions on IDP’s panel, I am excited about our upcoming Study Abroad Expo from 9 till 12 October in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. At the Study Abroad Expo, students and parents would get a chance to meet top 40+ global universities and find out everything they need to know about their journey of studying abroad.”

IDP’s Expos are a perfect opportunity for Pakistani students to meet representatives of top global universities, and getting on-spot expert advice on the best-suited courses, institutions, and destinations.

This is besides IDP’s free IELTS Master Classes, with its cutting-edge newly launched IDP live App through which students can find the right courses and can gain acceptance faster.

Advertisement

About IDP

IDP Pakistan educational and study abroad consultants offer free counseling to help you study abroad at top universities around the world. IDP has a prominent global presence in over 40 countries and is a leader in the education consultancy industry.

For more information, visit: https://www.idp.com/pakistan/