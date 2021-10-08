Win Free GBs and Share Your Love with Telenor and Cornetto

Telenor Pakistan, in collaboration with Cornetto, is ready to share ‘More Se Zyada Love’ through free GBs with the loving people of Pakistan. Now connect with your loved ones with free GBs and say it all.

Advertisement

With every purchase of a Cornetto, users are guaranteed to win up to 5GBs of free internet! All you have to do is flip the lid and try your luck.

Here’s how you can win your free Telenor GBs:

Buy your favorite flavor of Wall’s Cornetto (Double Chocolate, Classico, and Flirty Berry)

Flip the lid to see the code underneath. If the code is valid, you will receive a data reward of 250MBs to 5GBs

Send the code via text to 7994. (At the time of activation, consumers will be charged 1 paisa)

The code at the back of any lid can be redeemed only once

The code’s validity will be communicated to the consumer via SMS

In line with its ambitions of empowering and enabling every Pakistani, Telenor Pakistan has once again gone the extra mile by providing More Se Zyada free GBs to its customers to ensure everyone is connected and in touch, always.

This will not only help them share their happiness but will also allow them to test their luck and see how many GBs they win.

Cornetto Pakistan stands for spreading love, and joy. This partnership will allow both organizations to reach out to their target audiences and engage them in the sweetest possible way.

You are encouraged to enjoy a Cornetto on your next visit to the mart and use the free GBs to share this information with those you love. Have a sweet one!