Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Suffer Yet Another Outage

Facebook’s family of social apps faced an outage for the second time this week on Friday. Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp were all down for about 2 hours before recovering around 2 am (PST) on Friday.

DownDetector.com, the website that reports outages around the globe showed that all of Facebook’s main social apps were disrupted around 12am (PST). 2 hours later, Facebook said that it had fixed the issue affecting people around the planet.

Once again, Facebook said that the issue was caused by a “configuration” change in its network routers that handle online traffic on its platform. The social media giant did not provide any further detail on the cause of the disruption.

However, it is likely the same problem as last time where network routers between Facebook data centers were not able to communicate with each other properly. Although Facebook said that the problems on Friday were not related to the disruption on Monday when the three social apps went down for nearly 5 hours.

The company said:

Sincere apologies to anyone who wasn’t able to access our products in the last couple of hours.

These outages are a stark reminder of how much the world relies on Facebook and its apps. More than 3.5 billion people worldwide use these apps regularly.

Entrepreneurs and business owners said that their work was halted for hours, costing them thousands of dollars in some cases.