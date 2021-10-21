Advertisement

Oppo K9s Launched in China with 120Hz LCD and Snapdragon 778G

Posted 51 mins ago by Aasil Ahmed

Right after the Oppo K9 and K9 Pro, the Chinese brand has unveiled the K9s in China to bridge the gap between the two phones. Oppo K9s is a cheaper variant of the K9 Pro, replacing the Dimensity 1200 chip with a Snapdragon 778G, has an LCD panel instead of AMOLED, and less fast charging than before.

Other than that, the two phones are essentially the same.

Upfront, the display is a 6.59-inch LCD panel with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This one also has a 240Hz touch sampling rate and covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color space. The fingerprint sensor has been moved to the side.

As mentioned earlier the Dimensity 1200 chip has been replaced by the Snapdragon 778G. This is paired with 6 or 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which is expandable through a microSD card. You get a slightly bigger battery at 5,000 mAh (up from 4,500 mAh), but fast charging is limited to 30W.

The main camera setup is no different including a 64MP primary sensor, an ultrawide camera, and a depth sensor. This camera is capable of 4K videos at 30 FPS. The cornered punch-hole selfie camera is a 16MP snapper capable of 1080p video recording.

There is no word on global availability yet, but the Oppo K9s will be available in China for a starting price of $265. The available colors are Obsidian Warrior, Neon Silver Sea, and Magic Purple Quicksand.

Specifications

  • CPU: Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 670)
  • GPU: Adreno 642L
  • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • OS: Android 11, Color OS 11.3
  • Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
  • Display:
    • 6.59 inches IPS LCD, 1080 x 2412 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling,
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 6GB, 8GB
    • Internal: 128GB
  • Camera
    • Primary: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    • Selfie: 16 MP
  • Connectivity: LTE, 5G, USB Type-C, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
  • Fingerprint scanner: Side-mounted
  • Colors: Obsidian Warrior, Neon Silver Sea, Magic Purple Quicksand.
  • Battery: 5000 mAh, 30W fast charging
  • Price: $265

Aasil Ahmed
>